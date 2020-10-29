Travis Roy, the Maine native whose life inspired millions after he was paralyzed in his first college hockey game, has died, according to the Boston Globe.

According to the Globe, he died at the University of Vermont Medical Center, where he was rushed to have surgery on Tuesday after suffering complications from a previous surgery. He died Thursday afternoon.

Roy, who was 45, was a freshman at Boston University when he jumped onto the ice for his first shift as a collegian on Oct. 20, 1995. Eleven seconds later, he was down on the ice, paralyzed after sliding head-first into the boards and severely damaging his spinal cord. He was just 20.

He would never let that injury define his life. In 1997, Roy would establish the Travis Roy Foundation to help spinal cord injury survivors and to fund research for a cure. And while confined to a wheelchair for life, he traveled across the country, speaking after his accident and his life and raising millions of dollars for spinal cord injury research.

Roy was born in Augusta and played at North Yarmouth Academy, where the ice rink is named after him.

