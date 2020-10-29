On Monday, October 26, students in Region 10 Technical High School’s Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Basic program braved the chilly weather and drizzle to learn about ambulance technology.

Recent Region 10 EMT graduate Alyssa Judd, along with paramedic Heather Wiley, arrived on Monday with one of Lisbon’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) ambulances to introduce Region 10’s current EMT students to the ambulance and its many functions. Judd and Wiley both work for Lisbon EMS on a per diem basis.

The visit was arranged by Region 10’s EMT instructor, John Bellino, and Lisbon EMS Chief Jim Mcdonald, who serves on Bellino’s program advisory committee.

“For students to use the same tools actual EMS providers use is the only way to prepare them for the serious work of being an EMT,” said Bellino. “We’re grateful for our partnership with Lisbon EMS.”

Judd, who took the Region 10 EMT program in 2018-2019, also works with Richmond EMS as an EMT under Bellino, who is Chief of the Richmond Fire Department and EMS. In addition to her EMS work, Judd works full time as a certified nursing assistant and is currently studying nursing at Central Maine Community College. “Region 10 helped me so much,” Judd said. “It’s great that I can contribute to other students who were in my same situation.”

