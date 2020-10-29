SOUTH PORTLAND — City officials are relocating the operation of its finance department to a temporary location in the South Portland Community Center at 21 Nelson Road.

The city advised visitors to use the Nutter Road entrance to find the department.

“This temporary move will allow us to serve our residents in a more efficient way and allow social distancing measures to continue throughout the winter,” city officials said in a release.

The statement said the department will still process all normal transactions, including real estate and personal property tax payments, vehicle/boat registrations, sewer user fees, parking tickets, “as well as miscellaneous accounts receivable transactions.”

The department is expected to return to its city hall location in the spring.

For more information, contact Deputy Tax Collector Vikki Inman at 767-7609, or by email at [email protected]

