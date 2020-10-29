Arrests
10/18 at 1:30 a.m. Charles Patrick Scally, 49, of Gorham, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol with one prior conviction.
10/18 at 2:30 a.m. Casey Bernardini, 21, of Gray, was arrested on County Way by Officer Alfred Giusto on charges of theft by unauthorized use and violating conditions of release.
10/19 at 6:40 a.m. Ashley Theriault, 35, of Steep Falls, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of unlawful trafficking of drugs, unlawful possession of methamphetamines, aggravated driving after habitual offender revocation, driving under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol with two prior convictions, refusing to submit to arrest, failing to give the correct name or address to police, and a probation hold.
10/21 at 4:01 p.m. Joseph Marzoll, 42, of Trescott, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Caleb Gray on warrants.
Summonses
10/17 at 6:04 p.m. Rita Y. Lobozzo, 31, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of theft by taking.
10/19 at 12:32 a.m. Mohamed Yasin Doale, 28, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving with with a suspended or revoked registration.
10/21 at 12:01 p.m. Chandler Quimby, 20, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of theft by taking.
10/21 at 1:07 a.m. Fuad Ali, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked registration.
Fire calls
10/20 at 10:24 p.m. False fire alarm on O’Neil Street
10/21 at 10:03 a.m. Vicinity alarm on Franklin Terrace
10/21 at 12:05 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street
10/21 at 4:28 p.m. False fire alarm on Scarborough Connector
10/22 at 8:51 a.m. Other service call on Ocean Street
10/22 at 11:25 a.m. False fire alarm on Philbrook Avenue
10/22 at 12:51 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Strout Street
10/23 at 1:36 p.m. Nothing found at scene on Broadway
10/23 at 10:02 p.m. Building fire on Westbrook Street
10/24 at 3:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Lincoln Street
10/24 at 7:02 p.m. False fire alarm on Cottage Road
10/24 at 8:45 p.m. Structure fire on Front Street
10/25 at 4:14 a.m. Other service call on Bulkeley Road
10/25 at 6:28 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 295
10/26 at 2:21 p.m. False fire alarm on Gannett Drive
10/26 at 4:51 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Evans Street
10/26 at 5:30 p.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road
10/26 at 5:31 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road
10/26 at 6:30 p.m. Other public assistance on Westbrook Street
EMS:
South Portland emergency medical services responded to 52 calls Oct. 20-26.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Pelosi reveals she, Mnuchin were miles apart in stimulus talks
-
Nation & World
The Latest: Fauci expresses support for national mask mandate, hasn’t spoken to Trump in ‘quite a while’
-
Business
U.S. unemployment claims fall to 751,000, virus resurges
-
Business
U.S. economy rebounded to grow at record 33% rate last quarter
-
Varsity Maine
Wednesday’s high school roundup: Gray-New Gloucester edges St. Dom’s, 2-1