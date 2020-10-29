Arrests

10/18 at 1:30 a.m. Charles Patrick Scally, 49, of Gorham, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol with one prior conviction.

10/18 at 2:30 a.m. Casey Bernardini, 21, of Gray, was arrested on County Way by Officer Alfred Giusto on charges of theft by unauthorized use and violating conditions of release.

10/19 at 6:40 a.m. Ashley Theriault, 35, of Steep Falls, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jessica Ramsay on charges of unlawful trafficking of drugs, unlawful possession of methamphetamines, aggravated driving after habitual offender revocation, driving under the influence of drugs or a combination of drugs and alcohol with two prior convictions, refusing to submit to arrest, failing to give the correct name or address to police, and a probation hold.

10/21 at 4:01 p.m. Joseph Marzoll, 42, of Trescott, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Caleb Gray on warrants.

Summonses

10/17 at 6:04 p.m. Rita Y. Lobozzo, 31, listed as a transient, was issued a summons on Philbrook Avenue by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of theft by taking.

10/19 at 12:32 a.m. Mohamed Yasin Doale, 28, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Jessica Ramsay on a charge of driving with with a suspended or revoked registration.

10/21 at 12:01 p.m. Chandler Quimby, 20, of Portland, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of theft by taking.

10/21 at 1:07 a.m. Fuad Ali, 27, of Portland, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Anthony Verville on a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked registration.

Fire calls

10/20 at 10:24 p.m. False fire alarm on O’Neil Street

10/21 at 10:03 a.m. Vicinity alarm on Franklin Terrace

10/21 at 12:05 p.m. Medical alert alarm on Preble Street

10/21 at 4:28 p.m. False fire alarm on Scarborough Connector

10/22 at 8:51 a.m. Other service call on Ocean Street

10/22 at 11:25 a.m. False fire alarm on Philbrook Avenue

10/22 at 12:51 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Strout Street

10/23 at 1:36 p.m. Nothing found at scene on Broadway

10/23 at 10:02 p.m. Building fire on Westbrook Street

10/24 at 3:51 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Lincoln Street

10/24 at 7:02 p.m. False fire alarm on Cottage Road

10/24 at 8:45 p.m. Structure fire on Front Street

10/25 at 4:14 a.m. Other service call on Bulkeley Road

10/25 at 6:28 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on Interstate 295

10/26 at 2:21 p.m. False fire alarm on Gannett Drive

10/26 at 4:51 p.m. Natural gas odor investigation on Evans Street

10/26 at 5:30 p.m. False fire alarm on Running Hill Road

10/26 at 5:31 p.m. False fire alarm on Maine Mall Road

10/26 at 6:30 p.m. Other public assistance on Westbrook Street

EMS:

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 52 calls Oct. 20-26.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: