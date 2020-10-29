Deering scored four times in the second half Thursday for a 4-1 win over Cheverus in boys’ soccer.

James Baur scored on a pass from Odan Strock to stake Cheverus (1-6) to the early lead, but Rivaldo Sanches tied the game 6 minutes into the second half for the Rams (4-3).

Carlos Adriano-Muaco, Patricio Mowa and Muntasir Ahmed added goals for the Rams.

LEAVITT 6, POLAND 0: Ethan Weston had two goals and an assist as the Hornets topped the Knights in Turner.

Ryan Thibault added two goals and Garrett Gaudin had a goal and three assists. Logan Berube also scored for Leavitt.

Blaine Clark and Isaac Gladu combined to make three saves for Leavitt. Clark also had an assist.

Trevor Robbins made 12 saves for Poland.

FIELD HOCKEY

MOUNTAIN VALLEY 11, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: Rylee Sevigny had three goals and an assist as the Falcons defeated the Hawks in Rumford.

Taylor Duguay and Gracie Farnum each had two goals. Mallorie Bourrett and Alana Young each had a goal and two assists and Autumn Freeman had a goal and an assist. Vivian Fournier had a goal.

Nora Tag and Brooke Brown were in goal for Mountain Valley but face any shots.

Amber Barrett made nine saves for Sacopee Valley.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

LEAVITT 4, POLAND 0: Leah Maheux had two first-half goals as the Hornets defeated the Knights.

Emma Chaisson and Riley Chaisson each scored in the second half for Leavitt.

Carlie Leavitt made six saves for the Hornets; Kadie Coutts-Farrington stopped 15 shots for Poland.

SACOPEE VALLEY 8, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Lakyn Hink had two goals and two assists as the Hawks defeated the Falcons in Rumford.

Gabby Martin also had two goals. Emma Boulanger, Lindsey Fox, Brooke Lajoie and Elsie Reynolds each had a goal.

Kylie Day made 10 saves for the shutout.

Emma Koch made 12 saves and Brooke Chase had five for Mountain Valley.

SKOWHEGAN 4, CONY 1: Marlee Hisler had two goals and an assist to lead the River Hawks over the Rams in Augusta.

Maddy Morris scored a goal, and Annabelle Morris had two assists for Skowhegan.

Andrea Richardson scored for Cony.

