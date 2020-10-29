AUBURN — Backup goalie Sam Tibbetts made five key saves in his first start as Gray-New Gloucester beat St. Dominic 2-1 in boys’ soccer Wednesday on a cold, dreary day.

“It is just great to get a win,” said Tibbetts, a senior playing soccer for the first time. “I was a little nervous when the first whistle hit because like everybody is a little bit nervous, but once you get into your own element, you just kind of settle in, play. I’ve got a group of 10 guys in front of me who are amazing.

“This my first year playing. I was the manager last year and I am best friends with all these guys. So they were like: ‘You’ve got to come out and play.’”

Sophomore midfielder Max Kenney scored the winning goal with 25:36 left in the game after taking a feed from Wyatt Kenney, who scored in the first half.

Dominik Cyr scored for the Saints.

YARMOUTH 2, MT. ARARAT 0: Owen Gillian banged home a pass from Will Caruso 45 seconds into the second half to break a scoreless tie and lead the Clippers (6-2-1) past the Eagles (1-4-1) at Topsham.

Cam Merrill added an insurance goal on a Baden McLaughlin feed in the 56th minute.

Jacob Fullerton had 13 saves for Mt. Ararat.

WINDHAM 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: Connor Cummings hammered home a goal with 4:43 to go in the second half to give the Eagles (5-1) the lead for good as they topped the Scots (2-6) at Windham.

Ezra Smith opened the scoring 10:00 into the contest for Windham before Matthew Steeves answered for Bonny Eagle.

Smith added an insurance goal in the second half.

MT. ABRAM 11, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Morgan Thibodeau scored three goals for the Roadrunners in a win over the Falcons in Salem.

Cam Walters had two goals and three assists, and Trevor Phelps, Bear Rollins, Kenyon Pillsbury, Kaden Pillsbury, Kody Chapman and Kenny Tozier added goals for Mt. Abram.

Colby Frisbee had 15 saves for Mountain Valley.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2, ST. DOMINIC 0: Freshman Alexandra Portas scored in the 24th minute to stake the Patriots (4-4) to a 1-0 halftime lead in beating the Saints (1-7-1) at Gray.

Ashleen Perkins added a goal late in the contest.

Alyssa Hart stopped eight shots for St. Dominic.

RICHMOND 1, TEMPLE ACADEMY 0: Alana Hixon scored as the Bobcats (3-3-1) beat the Bereans (0-2) at Richmond.

Tony Blasi of the Sun Journal contributed to this report.

