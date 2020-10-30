SOUTH PORTLAND — Kate Martell scored two goals with Toni Stevenson on both to lift Portland to a 3-0 girls’ soccer win over South Portland on Friday.

Eliza Stein also scored for Portland (6-1). Caroline Lerch and Vanessa Connolly combined for 14 saves in goal.

The Red Riots fell to 2-6.

MT. ARARAM 1, BUCKFIELD 0: Alice MacKay scored the lone goal to give the Roadrunners a win over the Bucks in Salem.

Mt. Abram outshot Buckfield by a 15-0 margin.

Ruby Cyr had seven saves for the Bucks.

BOYS’ SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 6, SACOPEE VALLEY 0: The Flyers (8-0) had six different goal scorers in a win over the Hawks (1-2-1) in Portland.

Henry Hart opened the scoring for Waynflete, followed by Harry Millspaugh, Joey Ansel-Mullen, Samir Sayed and Adam Kieffer.

MARNACOOK 5, MONMOUTH 2: Ella Delisle and Grace Dwyer had two goals each as the Black Bears defeated the Mustangs.

Addie Watson also had a goal for Maranacook. Mya Sirois and Lydia Rice scored for Monmouth.

FIELD HOCKEY

OAK HILL 3, DIRIGO 0: Adelle Surette had two goals to lead the Raiders over the Cougars.

Julie Mooney also scored while Kiara Levesque and Natalie Moody combined for the shutout.

Allie Dyke had eight saves for Dirigo.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »