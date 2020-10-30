Election Day food drive

Raymond voters submitting absentee ballots at Town Hall or voting in person on Election Day Nov. 3 can participate in a Thanks for Giving food drive, one of many being held across the state. Non-perishable food donations will benefit the Raymond Food Pantry.

Free smoke detectors

The annual program to help Raymond families with free carbon monoxide and fire detectors is changing the way it has operated for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the remainder of 2020, the Raymond Fire Rescue Association will provide residents who are financially or physically unable to purchase or install carbon monoxide or smoke detectors with the devices, but the family will have to install them using RFRA’s provided guidelines.

Raymond Fire and Rescue Association has partnered with Raymond Village Community Church, using money from the church’s Lou & Betty Somers Fund to provide the detectors. Lowe’s in Windham and the Raymond Lions have also provided for their assistance for the project.

Residents in need should call the Central Fire Station, 655-1187, to schedule an appointment.

Volunteers needed

Raymond needs volunteers to serve on the Beautification Committee, Board of Assessment Review, Planning Board and Zoning Board of Appeals. Residents can apply online or at Town Hall. The Board of Selectmen will consider all applications and make decisions for filling board and committee seats.

