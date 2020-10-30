Maine voters are being taken advantage of by TV ads attacking Republican Sen. Susan Collins and misrepresenting her record. Unprecedented amounts of out-of-state dark money have paid for these misleading ads by special interest groups not concerned about Maine.
Sen. Collins has a proven record of bipartisan leadership in the U.S. Senate. She has used her senior position effectively for all Mainers, for example, to save the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, secure contracts for Bath Iron Works, fight for cheaper prices for prescriptions and support veterans programs.
In response to COVID-19, she was a key negotiator of the CARES Act, securing the $75.5 million award to Maine’s Puritan Medical Products plant in the spring to manufacture more testing swabs, and the $51.2 million announced this month for a second factory in Pittsfield that will create more than 200 jobs.
All Mainers will benefit from the re-election of “our senator,” Susan Collins.
Jeffrey and Allene Scott
Saco
