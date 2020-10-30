TOPSHAM — Alice MacKay scored the lone goal to give the Mt. Ararat girls soccer team a 1-0 win over Buckfield on Friday.

Mt. Ararat outshot Buckfield by a 15-0 margin.

Ruby Cyr had seven saves for the Bucks.

