The American Red Cross has named Stephanie Couturier as regional chief executive officer of the organization’s Northern New England Region. Couturier began her position overseeing all Red Cross service delivery, fundraising and external relations throughout New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont on Oct. 5.

“I am proud and humbled to have been selected for this promotion by senior leaders of our national organization,” said Couturier. “The work of the Red Cross has a positive, meaningful impact on the communities it serves. I am committed to leading our group of dedicated and talented volunteers and staff who deliver the mission of the Red Cross in Northern New England every day.”

Couturier brings 14 years of direct nonprofit, community relations, fundraising and event planning experience to the role. She became interim CEO in April, after serving as the chief development officer for the NNE Region following the merger of the Red Cross of New Hampshire and Vermont with the Red Cross of Maine in 2020. Prior, she was the chief development officer for the Red Cross of New Hampshire and Vermont since 2011.

“Stephanie has proven herself to be an extraordinary, mission-focused leader in her time with the Red Cross,” said Josh Lockwood, northeast division vice president, American Red Cross. “We are thrilled to welcome her as the Regional Executive for the Northern New England Region of the American Red Cross. Stephanie’s intelligence, determination and empathy will ensure that the Red Cross in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont will continue to offer exemplary service to our neighbors in need, powered by a workforce that is 90 percent Red Cross volunteers.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: