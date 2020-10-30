Two teenagers who fled a Westbrook facility were found safe this week, police said.

Dylan Collins, 15, and Isaiah Loring, 14, fled from a medical facility in Westbrook, police there said Wednesday.

Officers located one teenager the same day, said Capt. Steven Goldberg. The other teen was found in Lewiston on Thursday.

Both were reunited safely with their families.

