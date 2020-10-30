Paris witnessed its worst gridlock in years on Thursday night as people rushed to leave the city before the start of a new national lockdown, creating hundreds of miles of backed-up traffic.

Videos of bumper-to-bumper vehicles exiting the city led many to worry that Parisians headed to more spacious homes in the countryside could be carrying the coronavirus with them, potentially putting rural areas at risk. But roads into Paris were also jammed as residents who had been traveling for school holidays this week hurried to get back to their city apartments, Le Figaro reported.

Incredible traffic jam in Paris as people try to leave the city before 9 pm curfew and before confinement begins at midnight. Traffic is barely moving in every direction as far as the eye can see. Lots of honking and frustrated drivers. pic.twitter.com/6Zn2HCxuPl — Michael E. Webber (@MichaelEWebber) October 29, 2020

By 6 p.m. on Thursday, a few hours before the start of the lockdown, Paris’s traffic-monitoring system showed 706 kilometers (more than 438 miles) of backups throughout the region — the second-highest number ever recorded, exceeded only by the chaos during a 2018 snowstorm, according to Le Parisien.

France’s new national lockdown is a return to some of the strictest requirements imposed this spring, with residents allowed to leave their homes only for essential tasks such as buying food or getting medical treatment for the next month. Residents trying to stock up on supplies like toilet paper and pasta before the shutdown may have also resulted in a larger-than-average number of cars on the road, Le Parisien suggested.

The first lockdown imposed in France this March also led to an urban exodus, prompting some backlash against city-dwellers who were thought to be spreading the virus to otherwise-unaffected regions. But as the BBC noted, France’s first wave of infections was especially bad in Paris, while this time all areas of the country appear to be affected.

Testing site opens at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Boston’s Logan International Airport has a coronavirus testing site.

The site opened in Terminal E and is operated by health and wellness company XpresSpa Group.

It’s available for airport and airline employees at first but will test travelers in mid-November. The facility will offer three types of tests — quick test that returns results within 15 minutes; a nasal swab test; and a blood antibody test. The company says it will process about 400 tests a day.

It already operates coronavirus testing facilities at Kennedy International Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

Hong Kong raid leads to 100,000 counterfeit masks

HONG KONG — Customs agents in the southern Chinese city of Hong Kong have seized 100,000 counterfeit face masks and arrested one person in what the government called the largest operation of its kind on record.

The masks were set to be shipped overseas and had a market value of almost $400,000, the government’s Information Services Department reported Friday.

The masks were seized at a storehouse in Hong Kong on Wednesday after agents received a tip-off, the department said, leading to a further raid on a trading company where a 71-year-old manager was arrested

“Initial investigations revealed that unscrupulous merchants intended to transship the batch of masks overseas for sale and profit. Customs is looking into the source of the face masks involved in the case. Samples have also been sent to a laboratory for safety testing,” the department said in a news release.

Customs agents launched an operation codenamed “Guardian” across the city in late January involving spot checks on common protective equipment such as masks, resulting in 80 arrests and the seizure of nearly 6 million face masks, along with other items, the department said.

Mainland China is a major source of personal protective equipment such as masks and bodysuits, some of which have been found to be counterfeit or of inferior quality.

As cases soar in South Dakota, October has been the deadliest month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in South Dakota reached new heights for the fourth straight day on Wednesday.

The number of daily new cases also set a record, with 1,270 people testing positive for the virus. The virus has surged in the state and region, sending South Dakota to the nation’s second-worst ranking in new cases per capita over the last two weeks. Johns Hopkins researchers report that one out of roughly every 77 people in the state has tested positive in the last two weeks.

The wave of cases has resulted in 412 people being hospitalized with the virus.

Health officials also reported nine new deaths. October has become the state’s deadliest month of the pandemic, with 189 deaths so far.

Trump’s health advisors have lost the ear of the president

WASHINGTON — A multi-state coronavirus surge in the countdown to Election Day has exposed a clear split between President Donald Trump’s bullish embrace of a return to normalcy and urgent public warnings from the government’s top health officials.

It’s the opposite of what usually happens in a public health crisis, because political leaders tend to repeat and amplify the recommendations of their health experts, not short-circuit them. “It’s extremely unusual for there to be simultaneous contrary messaging,” said John Auerbach, who heads the nonpartisan Trust for America’s Health.

The Republican president and the health officials appear to be moving farther apart since White House chief of staff Mark Meadows declared last Sunday “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

Since then, Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Adm. Brett Giroir has done a round of interviews warning that the country’s situation is “tenuous” but that Americans can indeed control the virus by practicing what he calls the “3W’s” — watching your distance from others, wearing a mask and frequently washing your hands.

White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Deborah Birx, touring the states to raise prevention awareness, lamented in Bismarck, North Dakota, that she hadn’t seen such disdain for mask wearing elsewhere. “We find that deeply unfortunate because you don’t know who’s infected and you don’t know if you’re infected yourself,” she told reporters. The state’s positive test rate is 11%, above the level indicating widespread transmission.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar, for his part, has a profile photo of himself masked up on his Twitter account.

But Trump continues to ridicule masks and mask-wearing as he insists the U.S. has turned the corner on the virus.

