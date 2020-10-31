For a quarter-century, Art Bell has nourished his community with a breadth of generosity and skill seldom seen in just one person.
He’s been a School Committee member for six years, youth mentor and coach, member of the Senior Housing board, treasurer of Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, treasurer of the Library Board of Trustees – I’m sure I’ve omitted a few. It’s fair to say that Art has given us much. He will bring the same thoughtful attentiveness to the unique concerns of Chebeague and Long Island, too.
I am pleased to support Democrat Art Bell for the Maine House of Representatives and know that he will serve us ably and well in Augusta.
Peter Fromuth
Yarmouth
