For a quarter-century, Art Bell has nourished his community with a breadth of generosity and skill seldom seen in just one person.

He’s been a School Committee member for six years, youth mentor and coach, member of the Senior Housing board, treasurer of Yarmouth Cares About Neighbors, treasurer of the Library Board of Trustees – I’m sure I’ve omitted a few. It’s fair to say that Art has given us much. He will bring the same thoughtful attentiveness to the unique concerns of Chebeague and Long Island, too.

I am pleased to support Democrat Art Bell for the Maine House of Representatives and know that he will serve us ably and well in Augusta.

Peter Fromuth

Yarmouth

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: