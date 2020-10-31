Since February, the Trump administration has been lying to the American people. By denying the serious nature of COVID-19 and failing to develop a plan to fight it, they have sacrificed hundreds of thousands of American lives and millions of jobs.

This administration has tried to undermine our trust in science, questioned or ignored the advice of our public health officials in the federal government, failed to develop any kind of plan to handle this pandemic and acted in a way that leads me to believe they are OK with losing hundreds of thousands of American lives.

Enough with the theatrics and lies! I want leadership that can be trusted to do the right thing when it comes to the health and safety of my family and my fellow citizens. I encourage my fellow Mainers to vote for Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. They will put America back on track.

Linda Gervais

Old Orchard Beach

