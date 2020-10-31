There are four candidates running for councilor-at-large in the Portland City Council election on Nov. 3. Of the four candidates, only Ron Gan has the pragmatism and social consciousness that our city needs right now.

Faced with a pandemic, a budget shortfall, a homelessness crisis and a housing shortage, Ron’s land-use knowledge and his ideas about how we can make housing attainable while generating revenue are needed to help stop companies and citizens from leaving Portland to move to places like Rock Row in Westbrook, Brunswick Station and Biddeford Mill – all innovative mixed-use developments where housing is more available and businesses are welcome.

The City Council needs people with a passion for Portland and the skills appropriate for the crisis we are facing. I believe that Ron Gan is the only candidate for councilor-at-large who has these essential skills.

Leslie Chase

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: