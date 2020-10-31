As a retired doctor, I am a member of a broad coalition of medical providers who have signed an open letter to America’s patients (Dear Patients), urging citizens to vote for leaders who understand the health risks of climate change.

Extreme weather, driven by a warming climate, is contributing to a rising toll in adverse health impacts, including heat stress, accidents, post-traumatic stress disorder and the spread of infectious diseases such as the epidemic of Lyme disease in Maine. Climate science is clear that our dependence on coal, oil and gas is the principal cause of this increased warming.

In response, the majority of physicians, including the American Medical Association, are calling for the urgent transition to a clean-energy economy. Your health and the health of those you love are on the ballot. Please get out and vote for legislators who support climate-informed policies.

Paul Perkins
Bath

