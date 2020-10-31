As a relatively new Brunswick resident, I hesitate to weigh in on local elections, but I make an exception to enthusiastically support my friend Republican Brad Pattershall for the Maine Senate, where I recently served eight years myself.
I have known Brad and his family for many years. As a fellow attorney, I can tell you firsthand that Brad has all the qualities necessary to be a top-notch legislator – with integrity, an inquisitive mind and a willingness to consider all sides.
Brad is part of a vanishing breed of moderates. If you are looking for someone who will always vote with his party, Brad ain’t your guy. I have no doubt he will quickly earn the trust and respect of his colleagues in Augusta, just as he has done so in the practice of law.
Whatever your political persuasion, I respectfully urge to consider giving Brad your support.
Roger Katz
former Augusta Republican state senator
Brunswick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Another View: The Supreme Court needs reform
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Abortion rights are on the line because of Collins
-
Opinion
Commentary: I’m socially liberal, fiscally conservative – and politically homeless
-
Opinion
Commentary: Question C would be a bad new deal for affordable housing in Portland
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Biden will offer real leadership on COVID-19
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.