As a relatively new Brunswick resident, I hesitate to weigh in on local elections, but I make an exception to enthusiastically support my friend Republican Brad Pattershall for the Maine Senate, where I recently served eight years myself.

I have known Brad and his family for many years. As a fellow attorney, I can tell you firsthand that Brad has all the qualities necessary to be a top-notch legislator – with integrity, an inquisitive mind and a willingness to consider all sides.

Brad is part of a vanishing breed of moderates. If you are looking for someone who will always vote with his party, Brad ain’t your guy. I have no doubt he will quickly earn the trust and respect of his colleagues in Augusta, just as he has done so in the practice of law.

Whatever your political persuasion, I respectfully urge to consider giving Brad your support.

Roger Katz

former Augusta Republican state senator

Brunswick

