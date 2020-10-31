On Nov. 3, we choose who represents us in Augusta by voting for someone who shares our values. This year I’m proud to vote for Democrat Joe Rafferty, of Kennebunk, for Maine Senate. The main reason is how he treats everyone with dignity and respect.

I know this as a player for the JV baseball team in 1986 at Kennebunk High School when Joe Rafferty was coach. I know it working beside him at the high school for the last seven years, when he was the gym teacher and I was an ed tech helping special needs students through their day.

Joe was one teacher who would go out of his way to make sure that every student got the best high school experience they deserved. He has impacted and taught life lessons to hundreds of students and athletes in his many years as an educator and coach.

Let’s send Joe Rafferty to Augusta.

Paul Maguire

Kennebunk

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: