From my seat in Maine’s House of Representatives, I’ve watched toxic partisanship grow. This weakens our ability to serve Maine’s people, collaborate on policy and find common ground. It doesn’t work.
I’ve admired Republican Sen. Susan Collins for some time and, while I’ve never had the opportunity to serve with her, I’m glad she’s in Congress. I know we desperately need more Susans in government.
Our Susan is the gold standard for bringing people together to find the center. Her willingness to cross the aisle, especially while being admonished by her base, exhibits true independence and courage. Susan works hard and never mails it in. Susan’s qualities have worked so well for Maine and frankly benefited our nation over the years.
At a time when politics is broken, join me in supporting a leader who has a track record of putting people over partisanship. I’m voting for Sen. Collins.
Patrick Corey
Republican state representative
Windham
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Another View: The Supreme Court needs reform
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Abortion rights are on the line because of Collins
-
Opinion
Commentary: I’m socially liberal, fiscally conservative – and politically homeless
-
Opinion
Commentary: Question C would be a bad new deal for affordable housing in Portland
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Biden will offer real leadership on COVID-19
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.