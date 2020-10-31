FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys declared quarterback Andy Dalton out Saturday for their game in Philadelphia because of a concussion, clearing the way for rookie Ben DiNucci’s first start.

DiNucci will appear in prime time Sunday night against the Eagles (2-4-1) in his home state of Pennsylvania. The former Pitt quarterback finished his college career at James Madison, leading that school to the FCS championship game before getting drafted in the seventh round by Dallas.

It’s the third straight game for DiNucci to see action for the Cowboys (2-5). He took the final snaps late in a blowout loss to Arizona, which was Dalton’s first start in place of injured star Dak Prescott, and threw his first pass last week against Washington.

Dalton, a nine-year starter in Cincinnati before signing a one-year contract as Prescott’s backup, got a concussion in the third quarter against Washington on hit that led to linebacker Jon Bostic’s ejection.

BRONCOS: Two Denver offensive linemen were cleared to play against the Chargers this weekend after 24-hour isolations as a precaution following guard Graham Glasgow’s novel coronavirus infection.

Guard Austin Sclottmann and starting right tackle Demar Dotson got the go-ahead Saturday when the Broncos (2-4) resumed preparations for the Chargers (2-4). Coach Vic Fangio had postponed practice Friday after Glasgow’s test came back positive.

“These guys have done a good job of wearing their masks and keeping distanced enough to where they weren’t deemed a major risk,” Fangio said of Dotson, Denver’s starting right tackle, and Schlottmann, a backup guard/center.

Schlottmann will start for Glasgow at right guard Sunday.

The Chargers also reported a positive COVID-19 test this week. They placed guard Ryan Groy on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list Thursday and canceled practice that day. They resumed practice Friday.

CHARGERS: Los Angeles activated offensive tackle Trey Pipkins from the COVID-19/reserve list.

The second-year lineman, who has started the last three games at right tackle, was placed on the list Friday after the team cancelled practice on Thursday after an unidentified player tested positive. Offensive guard Ryan Groy remains on the COVID-19/reserve list.

Either Pipkins or Bryan Bulaga are expected to get the call on right tackle for Sunday’s game at Denver. Bulaga is the regular starter but has missed the past three games due to back and knee issues.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »