CUMBERLAND — Ian LaBrie scored on a breakaway with 7:24 remaining and Yarmouth beat Greely 3-2 in a boys’ soccer game Saturday afternoon.

The Clippers (7-2-1) took a 1-0 lead on Sawyer Flowerdew’s goal late in the first half, but Lucas Goettel answered for Greely (4-4-1) on a free kick early in the second half.

Sutter Auger converted Evan Van Lonkhuyzen’s feed with 17:33 to play, momentarily putting Yarmouth back on top, but six minutes later, Chris Williams pulled the Rangers even again.

Luca Duina made seven saves for Greely, while Zhi Cowles stopped two shots for the Clippers.

PORTLAND 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Steve Matanga, Ben Horrisberger and Gracien Mukwa each scored a goal as the Bulldogs (6-2) beat the Red Riots (1-7) in Portland.Max Cheever and Paul Liwanga each had an assists for Portland, and Henry Flynn made four saves. Paul Zechman and Tom Caouette combined to make three saves for South Portland. GIRLS’ SOCCER YARMOUTH 2, GREELY 1: Parker Harnett and Anna Wallace each had goal as the Clippers (6-3) beat the Rangers (2-5-1) in Yarmouth. Ava Feeley and Emma Moll each had an assists, while Kate Siegel made four saves for Yarmouth. Hannah Cornish scored on a penalty kick and goalkeeper Elise Ekowicki saved six shots for Greely.

FIELD HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 5, MARSHWOOD 1: Abby Allen had a goal and two assists as the Tigers (2-0) beat the Hawks (0-1) in Biddeford. Carley Lovejoy scored twice for Biddeford. Valentina Laflamme and Jayme Walton each had a goal, and Hailey Bedard, Jill McSorley and Cece Keller all had an assist.

