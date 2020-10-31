PORTLAND 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Steve Matanga, Ben Horrisberger and Gracien Mukwa each scored a goal as the Bulldogs (6-2) beat the Red Riots (1-7) in Portland.Max Cheever and Paul Liwanga each had an assists for Portland, and Henry Flynn made four saves.
Paul Zechman and Tom Caouette combined to make three saves for South Portland.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
YARMOUTH 2, GREELY 1: Parker Harnett and Anna Wallace each had goal as the Clippers (6-3) beat the Rangers (2-5-1) in Yarmouth.
Ava Feeley and Emma Moll each had an assists, while Kate Siegel made four saves for Yarmouth.
Hannah Cornish scored on a penalty kick and goalkeeper Elise Ekowicki saved six shots for Greely.
BIDDEFORD 5, MARSHWOOD 1: Abby Allen had a goal and two assists as the Tigers (2-0) beat the Hawks (0-1) in Biddeford.
Carley Lovejoy scored twice for Biddeford. Valentina Laflamme and Jayme Walton each had a goal, and Hailey Bedard, Jill McSorley and Cece Keller all had an assist.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Cubs pick up option on Rizzo
-
Politics
Trump enlists administration, and co-opts government, to bolster his bid
-
Auto Racing
Auto racing roundup: Martinsville set for high-stakes Sunday in NASCAR playoffs
-
Nation & World
Why France incites such anger in Muslim world
-
Election 2020
Obama: Trump failed to take pandemic, presidency seriously
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.