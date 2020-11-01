“I am currently reading ‘How To Be An Antiracist’ by Ibram X. Kendi, a book that explains the differences among being antiracist, describing oneself as “not racist,” and being racist; it tells us into which group our actions and thoughts put us and how we can move out of one group and into another. Kendi writes about his life experiences growing up Black in America while giving us a history of racism in this country and beyond. I was drawn to this book from a combination of the Black Lives Matter protests taking place amid all the racial upheaval in the world today and the fact that one of my socially active nieces was reading it.” — ELEANOR DONAHUE, Portland

WHAT ARE YOU READING? Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic – and its ripple effects – continues, the election looms, and calls for social change erupt. Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

