When people imagine themselves living in the Maine countryside, this is the kind of classic farmhouse they might see in their mind’s eye. The preserved patina on the central bannister and the deep glow of the original floorboards connect the people inside to a continuum of quiet, simple lifestyles. With over 4,000 SF of living space on a 1.12 acre plot, luxurious updates complement the older features, making this immaculate home ready for the way we live in the 21st century.

Built in 1826 and set back on a private, 1+ acre, wooded lot, this brick, Greek Revival is filled with details like built-in bookcases, arched entryways, original pocket doors, beautiful hardwood floors and a butler’s pantry. The large, eat-in kitchen boasts granite countertops, Brazilian teak flooring and stainless-steel appliances. A double-sided hearth sits between this space and the formal dining room. In the upstairs bathroom, chrome, porcelain and a wonderful soaking tub make a simple, spa retreat.

This home is great for any get together, but with the bedrooms, work nooks, and a separate, finished building to use as an office, gym or studio, it’s perfect for working, studying and playing from home. A small fenced in area is ideal for small children or pets.

With a covered farmer’s porch in the front, and large back deck, you can entertain and relax outdoors as well. This home is close to area schools, including Thornton Academy and walking trails. It is also just a two-minute drive to the Amtrak station and minutes from the turnpike, so downtown Portland is just 15 minutes away.

18 Buxton Rd. is listed at $549,900 by Chris Lavoie of Keller Williams Realty. Please contact Chris at 207-553-2604 or at [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous