Maine game wardens are searching for a New York man who they say likely drowned Sunday in a pond in the Oxford County town of Woodstock.

Yohanna Milad Israel Rizk, 28, of New York City was paddling on Bryant Pond around 1:30 p.m. Sunday when his kayak flipped, dumping him into the 47-degree, 40-feet-deep water.

Rizk was an inexperienced kayaker, didn’t have a life jacket and couldn’t swim, game wardens said in a news release Sunday night. He struggled to grab the kayak before going under the water, according to friends who watched from shore.

Two friends went onto the pond in their own kayaks to look for him, but were unsuccessful. A game warden later found a glove of Rizk’s that had washed ashore.

The Maine Warden Service and Woodstock Fire Department searched with boats Sunday afternoon, but did not find Rizk. The warden service plans to send its dive team into the pond at 8 a.m. Monday, using sonar to aid the search.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: