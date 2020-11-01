I am writing to highlight and applaud the work and dedication of our health care professionals who daily observe the ravages caused by the coronavirus.
This is also a word of thanks to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s most respected infectious-disease expert. Despite threats to his and his family’s safety, he refuses to compromise the health of the American people.
Where is the outrage over his being called a “disaster” and an “idiot”? Where is the intelligence? If more people had heeded his warnings that testing and tracking, wearing a mask, keeping a safe distance and limiting gatherings to small groups really do work, this country would not be heading into a second surge of the virus.
Once again, hospitals are being overwhelmed and ICU beds are in short supply. Doctors, nurses and aides are stressed under the huge emotional strain! Where is the outrage? It didn’t have to be this way!
Valerie Loring
Falmouth
