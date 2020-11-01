After recently finishing a biography of Harry Truman, I was struck by two quotes that I feel would be applicable to what is happening in politics today.
Quote: “I feel that if our constitutional system ever fails, it will because people got scared and turned hysterical and someone in power will demagogue them right into a police state of some kind.
Quote: “The American people can always see through a counterfeit. It sometimes takes a little time, but eventually they can always spot one.
Enough said.
Gerry Botti
Boothbay Harbor
