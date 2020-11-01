Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown will remain in Cleveland overnight after being hospitalized before the game.

A person with knowledge of Brown’s status says he will not travel home with the team Sunday in order to take more tests. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced an update on Brown’s status.

NFL Network reported that Brown was sent to the hospital after a pregame IV caused air to enter his bloodstream. Coach Jon Gruden wouldn’t get into any details of Brown’s status after the game other than to say he was being evaluated and that “everything is OK.”

Brown was supposed to return to action this week after missing one game following a positive test for the coronavirus. He was activated from the COVID-19 list on Friday and practiced that day. He was set to play before the team said he “felt ill” before the game and was deactivated.

“I got a little scared for Trent today,” quarterback Derek Carr said. “I thought ‘Man, I hope he is OK.’ We had no clue what was happening. All of a sudden, we came in this morning and they are wheeling him out and I was trying to figure out what was going on. It was crazy. As a team, we prayed for him. We made sure he was OK and his family was OK because I am sure they were scared to death, too.”

Brown signed a four-year, $66 million contract with the Raiders before the 2019 season. He has dealt with several injuries, the positive coronavirus test and this latest mishap and has been able to play at least 10 snaps in only 11 of 23 games with the team.

RAVENS: Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the season after injuring an ankle against Pittsburgh, two days after the All-Pro signed a five-year extension worth a reported $99 million.

Stanley had an air cast applied to his left ankle and was taken off the field on a cart after he was accidentally undercut by Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt in the first quarter of Baltimore’s 28-24 loss. The Ravens also played most of the game without right guard Tyre Phillips, who injured an ankle in the first quarter.

Minnesota cornerback Cameron Dantzler was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being taken off the field on a stretcher in the first half of a 28-22 win at Green Bay. The team said the 22-year-old had full movement in his body.

BROWNS: Cleveland star defensive end Myles Garrett injured a knee in the first quarter and played sparingly in the second half of a 16-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The NFL sacks leader will undergo an MRI on Monday.

Garrett, who was already dealing with an ankle injury, was used on obvious pass-rushing downs but lacked his usual explosiveness and didn’t have a sack for the first time in seven games.

“It is part of the game,” Garrett said. “You get hampered with things like that, and you just try to play through to the best that I can or best that I could. It just started wearing on me.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »