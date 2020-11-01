ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – With great sadness, we announce the peaceful passing of Constance Louise (Sharpe) Higgins into the arms of our Lord in St. Augustine, Fla. on Oct. 15, 2020, the feast day of one of her favorite saints, Saint Teresa of Avila. She was 97 years old.

Connie was born on August 28, 1923 to Arthur Sharpe and Marion Riley Sharpe in Presque Isle. She graduated from South Portland High School in 1941, and after graduating, worked as an expeditor at United Aircraft Corporation in Hartford, Conn. supporting the war effort. In 1942, she married Robert Higgins and together they raised their six children in the Willard Beach neighborhood of South Portland. Connie worked as a sales representative for Electrolux and World Book to help support her family. In 1980, her husband passed away at the age of 59.

Connie was an active member of the Holy Cross community in South Portland and belonged to the Legion of Mary. A trip to the Holy Land with the Greater Portland Diocese was a special highlight in her life.

In 1992, Connie began spending winters in St. Augustine with her mother Marion and her husband Ben, eventually caring for them until their passing. After permanently settling in St. Augustine, she joined the Cathedral Basilica serving as a Eucharistic minister. She was an active member of the House of Prayer, Third Order Carmelites, Sisters of St. Joseph Lay Associates, the Lay Franciscans and Marian Servants. She also loved bringing comfort and serving communion to the residents of the San Marco nursing home.

She continued spending summers with her family in Maine, enjoying trips to the beaches and lakes, Friday night visits to the Portland Museum of Art, Casco Bay ferry rides, cookouts and birthday celebrations. She looked forward to her summer high school reunions. In 2016, at the age of 93, she attended her 75th reunion of the SPHS Class of 1941.

She is predeceased by her parents; her sister, Velma Ross; her beloved husband, Robert D. Higgins Sr.; her daughter, Ann-Marie Roylance; and grandson, Jason Deragon.

She is survived by her sisters, Barbara Jean Sharpe of Orient, Beverly Sharpe McDonough of Kennewick, Wash.; and her children, Dianne Higgins of St. Augustine, Fla., Robert Higgins Jr. of Harpswell, Catherine Doucette of Portland, Theresa Gauvin of Windham, and Julia Deragon of South Portland; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. She was the heart of all our homes and will be greatly missed.

Our family extends sincere thanks and deepest gratitude to the wonderful staff at the Samantha Wilson Care Center at Bayview in St. Augustine for their excellent care of Connie during these difficult times.

Connie will be interred at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in South Portland with her husband. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.pressherald.com/obituaries/.

Guest Book