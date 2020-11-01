WESTBROOK – Roxie Virginia Paul St. Cyr passed away on Oct. 30, 2020 at The Barron Center after a lengthy illness. She was born on Sept. 2, 1923 in Antioch, Tenn.

Roxie Virginia was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Leo St. Cyr. She is survived by two brothers, Cecil Paul of Lavergne, Tenn. and Philip Paul of Columbia, Tenn.; three sons, Paul of Sebago, Gene of Gorham, and Charles of Windham; six grandchildren, Chris St. Cyr (Kelly), Michele St. Cyr Wroten (Jason), Shane St. Cyr, and Kelly St. Cyr Taxter (Ben). She also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren, Tanner Wroten, Ava Wroten, Burke Wroten, Jackson St. Cyr, Tyler St. Cyr, Alexander St. Cyr, Jocelyn Taxter and Wallace Taxter.

Roxie Virginia was loved and respected by all, especially the St. Cyr family in Maine, while never forgetting her Tennessee heritage. She loved socializing and was thoughtful and generous with family and friends.

She loved gardening, cooking and quilting. Her other interests included basketball, especially the University of Tennessee girl’s team. She was also an avid fan of baseball, from little league to the majors, especially the Boston Red Sox. She will be sadly missed by many family and friends.

Visiting hours will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. Roxie will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook.

Please include a note with her name on it. To express condolences or to participate in Roxie’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations by check to be sent in her memory to

The Barron Center,

c/o Social Services,

1145 Brighton Ave.,

Portland, ME 04102.

