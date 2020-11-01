COLLEGES

Clemson remained No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday, but not by much.

Trevor Lawrence’s absence because of COVID-19 and the Tigers’ narrow win over Boston College created a divide among the 62 writers and broadcasters on the voting panel.

Clemson received 33 first-place votes — 19 fewer than last week — and has only a two-point lead over No. 2 Alabama heading into a huge ACC matchup at fourth-ranked Notre Dame this week.

Alabama, which handed Mike Leach his first shutout as a head coach with a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State, got the other 29 first-place votes.

The rest of the top five remained the same, with Ohio State at No. 3, followed by Notre Dame and Georgia.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Brian Gay birdied the 18th hole for a 7-under 64 that got him into a playoff, and then he won with a 12-foot birdie putt on the same hole to beat Wyndham Clark and win the Bermuda Championship in Southhampton, Bermuda.

Just over a year away from joining the PGA Tour Champions, Gay won for the fifth time in his PGA Tour career and earned a return to the Masters next April. His last victory was at the Humana Challenge in the California desert in January 2013.

Clark was going for his first PGA Tour victory and needed a 10-foot birdie putt at the end of regulation for the victory. He stayed out to the right, and he had to make a 3-footer for a 65 to get into the playoff at Port Royal.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Callum Shinkwin beat Kalle Samooja in a playoff to win his first European Tour title after a dramatic final day at the Cyprus Open in Paphos, Cyprus.

Shinkwin birdied the first extra hole to secure victory after the pair had finished tied on 20 under par.

CHAMPIONS: Darren Clarke won the TimberTech Champions in Boca Raton, Florida, for his first PGA Tour Champions title, two-putting for birdie on the par-5 18th for a one-stroke victory over Jim Furyk and Bernhard Langer.

Clarke hit his second shot on 18 to 30 feet and rolled his eagle try just past the hole. After Furyk missed a 25-foot eagle try, Clarke tapped in for a 4-under 68 and the breakthrough victory. The 52-year-old major champion from Northern Ireland had a 17-under 199 total at the The Old Course at Broken Sound.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Hugh Carthy prevailed on the grueling final climb at the Alto de L’Angliru to win the 12th stage in Alto De L’angliru, Spain, with Richard Carapaz retaking the overall lead from defending champion Primoz Roglic.

It was the first Grand Tour stage win for Carthy, who made his attack entering the final kilometer of the decisive climb. The British rider from EF Pro Cycling finished 16 seconds ahead of a group of three riders — Aleksandr Vlasov, Enric Mas and Carapaz.

Roglic crossed the line in fifth place — 26 seconds behind Carthy — and dropped 10 seconds behind Carapaz in the overall standings. Carthy entered the mix for overall winner, moving 32 seconds off the lead.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the only goal of the game from the penalty spot as Arsenal beat hosts Manchester United 1-0 to secure its first win for 14 years in a Premier League match at Old Trafford.

With both teams playing a cautious game, a foul by United midfielder Paul Pogba turned out to be decisive when he kicked Hector Bellerin’s foot in the penalty area. Aubameyang sent goalkeeper David De Gea the wrong way with his 69th-minute spot-kick to give Arsenal the lead.

• Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle beat Everton 2-1 to extend Everton’s dip in form following a strong start to the season.

ITALIAN LEAGUE: Cristiano Ronaldo marked his recovery from the coronavirus by scoring twice on his return to help Juventus beat newly promoted Spezia 4-1 in the Italian league.

Juventus was struggling to break Spezia down until Ronaldo was brought on as a substitute in the 56th minute. He put Juventus 2-1 up three minutes later and also converted a penalty to seal the result for the Bianconeri.

WOMEN’S FA CUP: Sam Mewis emulated fellow American Carli Lloyd by scoring in an FA Cup final for Manchester City as the defending champions beat Everton 3-1 after extra time.

Mewis, whose goal in the semifinal secured the trip to Wembley Stadium, headed in the opener in the 40th minute of the 50th Women’s FA Cup final.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Runaway championship leader Lewis Hamilton overcame a sluggish start to win the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola, Italy for a record-extending 93rd Formula One victory.

Hamilton beat Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by 5.7 seconds and rushed over to celebrate with the team’s engineers and mechanics after the team clinched a record-extending seventh straight constructors’ title.

