Arrests

10/20 at 6:42 a.m. Jacqueline O’Connor, 35, of U.S. Route 1, Freeport, was arrested on Cedar Street by Officer Corey Iles on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, operating a vehicle without a license and probation hold.

10/23 at 1:16 p.m. Paul Warburton, 83, of Thomas Point Road, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Zachary Huber on a warrant and on charges of violating condition of release and operating while license suspended or revoked.

10/24 at 11:57 a.m. Ray Reed, 24, of State Road, West Bath, was arrested on Perryman Drive by Officer Gregory McCarthy on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

10/28 at 10:34 p.m. Ricki Riendeau, 27, Middlesex Road, Topsham, was arrested on Tibbetts Drive by Officer Matthew Nicholson on charges of unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, unlawful possession of a scheduled drug or drugs, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

10/29 at 8:04 a.m. Tyrie Williams, 41, of Elm Street, Topsham, was arrested on Maine Street by Officer Brian Funke was arrested on charges of criminal trespass, violating condition of release and probation hold.

10/29 at 1:05 p.m. Jacob Noyes, 31, of Trillium Way, Scarborough, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Zachary Huber on a warrant.

10/30 at 5:32 p.m. John Lyons, 50, of Potter Street, was arrested on Pleasant Street by Officer James Fisher on a warrant.

10/31 at 1:14 a.m. Christopher Alexander Pagon, 31, of C Street, was arrested on C Street by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of aggravated assault.

10/31 at 5:36 p.m. Susanne Perry, 37, of Perryman Drive, was arrested on Perryman Drive by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a warrant.

11/1 at 10:57 p.m. Joshua Tebben, 25, of Enterprise Drive, was arrested on Bath Road by Officer Joshua Bernier on a charge of violating condition of release.

Summonses

10/21 at 10:39 a.m. Randall Vickerson, 43, of Vickerson Hill Road, Freeport, was issued a summons on Litchfield Road by Officer Heather Brown on charges of allowing a dog to be at large and keeping an unlicensed dog.

10/22 at 9:32 a.m. Brandon Pike, 29, of Primrose Lane, was issued a summons on Franklin Parkway by Officer Zachary Huber on charges of assault, criminal trespass and violating condition of release.

10/22 at 11:04 p.m. Artie Vance Scott, 47, of Brunswick (address unknown), was issued a summons on Hennessey Avenue by Officer Adam Merrill on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/23 at 2:25 p.m. Angela Prout, 41, of Bickford Avenue, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer Charles Tompson on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/24 at 11:15 p.m. Melisa Macmillan, 43, of Manor Circle, Sanford, was issued a summons on Greenwood Road by Officer Whitney Burns on a charge of operating after license suspension.

10/30 at 8:43 p.m. Serena Lynn Thomas, 25, of Market Street, South Portland, was issued a summons on Pleasant Street by Officer James Fisher on a charge of operating after license suspended or revoked.

10/31 at 2:27 p.m. Francisco Mendoza, 32, of Mission, Texas, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Sgt. Justin Dolci on charges of failure to register a motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license.

10/31 at 10:56 p.m. Mark Cota, 31, of Potts Point Road, Harpswell, was issued a summons on Larry Lane by Officer James Fisher on a charge of criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Fire calls

10/22 at 10:28 a.m. Motor vehicle crash at Longfellow Avenue and Maine Street.

10/23 at 8:18 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on Old Bath Road.

10/23 at 8:36 a.m. Motor vehicle crash at McKeen and Union streets.

10/23 at 10:45 a.m. Outdoor fire on Bath Road.

10/24 at 12:45 a.m. Motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 1.

10/24 at 2:32 p.m. Structure fire on Grant Road.

10/24 at 7:17 p.m. Welfare check on Mill Street.

10/24 at 8:05 p.m. Outdoor fire on Zeitler Farm Road.

10/24 at 11:15 p.m. Motor vehicle crash on Greenwood Road.

10/28 at 8:15 a.m. Alarm call on Sewall Street.

10/29 at 6:04 p.m. Alarm call on College Street.

10/31 at 10:16 a.m. Alarm call on Pownal Road.

10/31 at 7:32 p.m. Alarm call on Patricia Road.

11/1 at 2:54 a.m. Motor vehicle crash at Rings Way and Adams Road.

EMS

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 75 calls from Oct. 20-24 and Oct. 28 to Nov. 1.

