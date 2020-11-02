PORTLAND — The city has set the dates for the annual district meetings in which residents from each of the city’s five voting districts can share their comments and concerns with their representative. Like other meetings in the city, these sessions will be held virtually.

The District 1 meeting, hosted by Councilor Belinda Ray, is at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2. The District 2 meeting, hosted by Councilor Spencer Thibodeau, is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12. The District 3 meeting, hosted by Councilor Tae Chong, is at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The District 4 meeting, hosted by Councilor Justin Costa, is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18. The date and time for the District 5 meeting, hosted by Councilor Kimberly Cook, has not been set yet.

For more information, visit portlandmaine.gov/1355/Annual-District-Meetings.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: