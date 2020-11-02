FALMOUTH — Falmouth Town Hall was closed Monday as a precautionary measure following the possible exposure of two Town Hall employees to someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Falmouth Town Hall is also closed Tuesday, Nov. 3, so staff members can assist at the polls on Election Day.

Voters may return absentee ballots at the polls, open at the Falmouth High School gym, on Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at 74 Woodville Road.

The potential contact that may have resulted in exposure to the coronavirus occurred last week.

According to Maine CDC, as of Monday, Nov. 2 there were 6,138 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maine and 2,381 confirmed cases in Cumberland County. As of Oct. 25, there were 185 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Falmouth.

Town Manager Nathan Poore said in a statement that the two employees will not return to work until they receive negative test results. In addition, staff members who work closely with the pair and could have also been exposed will not be coming into the office until negative test results are confirmed. Poore declined to release the number of additional staffers.

Assistant Town Manager Amy Lamontagne emphasized that the person who tested positive for COVID-19 did not enter Town Hall. The two employees were in contact with the person outside of work.

Being short-staffed on one of the busiest days of the year, Town Hall services on Nov. 2 were limited to “voters returning their absentee ballots, voters requesting absentee ballots based on an emergency, and those registering to vote or to amend a current voter registration,” according to Poore.

“No visitors, customers, or voters have been in close contact with any of the impacted employees. Close contact is determined, by the CDC, to be closer than 6 feet for a period of at least 15 minutes,” Poore wrote.

