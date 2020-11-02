Smile for the cameras
A Main Street woman complained on Sept. 22 that a neighbor had placed cameras around the perimeter of the property facing her house. She was advised nothing could be done about it because the cameras were on the neighbor’s land.
Arrests
Joshua M. Jensen, 36, Saco Street Lot, Westbrook, on Sept. 3 on charges of violating condition of release and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, on Main Street.
Robert M. Pierce, 53, Oak Lane, Windham, on Sept. 3 on charges of reckless conduct, aggravated criminal mischief, domestic violence assault and criminal threatening with danger, no arrest location given.
Jason B. Spiller, 39, Cressey Road, Gorham, on Sept. 5 on a charge of domestic violence assault, no arrest location given.
