Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Mon. 11/9 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 11/9 7 p.m. Town Council

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 11/10 5:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 11/5 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee

Mon. 11/9 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee

Mon. 11/9 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting

Tues. 11/10 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 11/9 6:30 p.m. Winslow Park Commission

Tues. 11/10 6:30 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 11/10 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 11/11 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission

Thur. 11/12 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 11/10 6 p.m. Planning Board

Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon. 11/9 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 11/5 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Tues. 11/10 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee

Thur. 11/12 5 p.m. School Building Committee

Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. Operations Committee

Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. School Board

