Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Mon. 11/9 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 11/9 7 p.m. Town Council
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 11/10 5:30 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 11/5 5:30 p.m. Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee
Mon. 11/9 8 a.m. Ordinance Committee
Mon. 11/9 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Tues. 11/10 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 11/9 6:30 p.m. Winslow Park Commission
Tues. 11/10 6:30 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 11/10 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 11/11 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission
Thur. 11/12 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Commission
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 11/10 6 p.m. Planning Board
Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. Parks and Recreation Committee
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Mon. 11/9 7 p.m. Board of Selectmen
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 11/5 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Tues. 11/10 7 p.m. Shellfish Committee
Thur. 11/12 5 p.m. School Building Committee
Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. Operations Committee
Thur. 11/12 7 p.m. School Board
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Police Notes: Nov. 5
-
Local & State
Father and son killed in crash with bus in Thomaston
-
Arts & Entertainment
Actor Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over ‘wife-beater’ claims
-
Election 2020
Trump talks legal action, while Biden on offense as campaign ends
-
Portland Forecaster
University of New England lays out five-year plan for Portland campus