Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Mon.  11/9  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  11/9  7 p.m.  Town Council

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  11/10  5:30 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  11/5  5:30 p.m.  Recycling & Energy Advisory Committee

Mon.  11/9  8 a.m.  Ordinance Committee

Mon.  11/9  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Tues.  11/10  4 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  11/9  6:30 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission

Tues.  11/10  6:30 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  11/10  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  11/11  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission

Thur.  11/12  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  11/10  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Thur.  11/12  7 p.m.  Parks and Recreation Committee

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Mon.  11/9  7 p.m.  Board of Selectmen

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  11/5  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Tues.  11/10  7 p.m.  Shellfish Committee

Thur.  11/12  5 p.m.  School Building Committee

Thur.  11/12  7 p.m.  Operations Committee

Thur.  11/12  7 p.m.  School Board

