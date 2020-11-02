WOODSTOCK — The Maine Warden Service recovered the body of a New York man who went missing while kayaking Sunday on Bryant Pond.

Mark Latti, communications director for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, said that Yohanna Milad Israel Rizk, 28, of New York City was located at approximately 2:20 p.m. Monday.

“We recovered his body in 40 feet of water about 240 yards from shore,” Latti said.

Rizk was kayaking at about 1:30 p.m. Sunday on Bryant Pond when his kayak flipped and dumped him into the water. The water temperature at the time was 47 degrees.

Two friends grabbed kayaks and tried to rescue him, but found no sign of him.

A game warden and his K9 later found one of Rizk’s gloves that had washed ashore.

Latti said that Rizk was inexperienced at kayaking, “was not wearing a life jacket and did not know how to swim.”

Rizk was visiting the area with friends, who had rented a cabin on Bryant Pond, Latti said.

Dive teams returned to Bryant Pond on Monday morning to search for the body. Conditions on the water were difficult for searchers, who faced 30 miles per hour winds and intermittent snow, Latti said.

