BRUNSWICK — Police say a Brunswick man was arrested after allegedly strangling a female during a domestic dispute at a home on C Street early Saturday morning.

Police said they arrested 31-year-old Christopher Pagon and charged him with domestic violence aggravated assault, a Class B felony punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine.

Cmdr. Paul Hansen said police were called about a domestic disturbance shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday. The alleged victim told police a verbal argument escalated and Pagon allegedly strangled her. Hansen said the charge was elevated to a Class B felony because alleged strangulation was involved.

Hansen said no bail was allowed and Pagon was taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland. He is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland on Dec. 15.

