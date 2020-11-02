BRUNSWICK — Police say a Topsham woman was arrested in Brunswick last week on drug charges after being stopped at Walmart.

Brunswick police arrested Ricki Riendeau, 27, of Topsham shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 and charged her with unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, sale and use of drug paraphernalia and possession of hypodermic apparatuses.

Riendeau was also charged with unlawful trafficking of fentanyl powder, a Class B felony punishable by up to ten years incarceration and a $20,000 fine.

Brunswick Police Cmdr. Paul Hansen said Riendeau was leaving the parking lot of Walmart when an officer noticed her vehicle had a defect and stopped her. Police said they found drugs and drug paraphernalia, Hansen said.

Riendeau was arrested and taken to the Brunswick police station where she posted $500 cash bail, police said. She is scheduled to appear in Cumberland County Superior Court in Portland on Dec. 22.

