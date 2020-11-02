10/27 at 12:32 a.m. Dominic Michael Antonio Troiano, 23, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of operating without a license.

10/27 at 1:23 a.m. Fils Kamavu, 23, of Auburn, on Pine Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/27 at 2:34 a.m. Matthew Boyd, 37, of Ossipee, New Hampshire, on State Street on charges of operating without a license, unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violation of conditional release.

10/27 at 2:05 p.m. Stephen Caputo, 24, address unlisted, on Marginal Way on a charge of assault.

10/27 at 3:46 p.m. Alexander Topolse, 39, of Auburn, on Washington Avenue on a charge of assault.

10/28 at 11:25 a.m. Michael Bisson, 45, address unlisted, on Park Avenue on a warrant.

10/28 at 1:09 p.m. Paul Schwarz, 46, address unlisted, on Chestnut Street on a charge of disorderly conduct.

10/28 at 11:26 p.m. Toby C. Payne, 51, of Portland, on Forest Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/29 at 7:55 a.m. Jessica Hart, 34, of Portland, on Federal Street on a warrant.

10/29 at 4:35 p.m. Mark D. Axelson, 30, of Portland, on Auburn Street on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

10/29 at 5:09 p.m. Colette Landry, 61, address unlisted, on Forest Avenue on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

10/30 at 9:50 a.m. Brian M. Dumaine, 40, address unlisted, on Fore Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/30 at 8:17 p.m. Fernando Martinez, 42, of Augusta, on Park Avenue on a charge of operating without a license.

10/30 at 11:50 p.m. Stanford Alphonso Ellis, 48, of Berwick, on Forest Avenue on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

10/30 at 11:59 p.m. Alicia Gonzalez, 36, of Portland, on Congress Street on a charge of criminal trespass.

10/31 at 12:06 a.m. Belinda Mae Libby, 52, of Portland, on Valley Street on a warrant.

10/31 at 7:11 a.m. Destiny Bailey, 22, address unlisted, on Congress Street on charges of assault and violation of conditional release.

10/31 at 5:11 p.m. Richard B. Lewis, 41, of Portland, on Park Avenue on charges of operating after suspension.

10/31 at 5:16 p.m. Donald Harrington, 52, of Lisbon Falls, on County Way on two warrants.

10/31 at 8:28 p.m. Edward Stewart, 31, of Portland, on Gilman Street on a charge of operating after suspension.

10/31 at 9:39 p.m. Leanna M. Rhode, 31, of Portland, on High Street on a charge of violation of protection order.

10/31 at 11:21 p.m. Japonais Yatakalinda, 22, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of violation of conditional release.

11/1 at 12:51 a.m. Brian J. Latham, 32, of Biddeford, on Washington Avenue on a charge of unlawful trafficking in drugs and two counts of violation of conditional release.

11/1 at 12:52 a.m. Zakaria Ibrahim, 20, of Portland, on Veranda Street on charges of operating after suspension and violation of conditional release.

11/1 at 1:08 a.m. Sadiq Majeed, 32, of Portland, on Portland Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

11/1 at 4:37 a.m. Vanessa A. Lazaro, 22, of Portland, on Riverside Street on a charge of receiving stolen property.

11/1 at 6:45 p.m. Warren Cortese, 56, of York, on Congress Street on a warrant.

11/1 at 10:01 p.m. Steven Landry, 24, of Sanford, on Riverside Street on a charge of criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

