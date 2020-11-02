SACO — Rene J. Ledoux, 88, of Saco, passed away at his home on Oct. 25, 2020.

He was born in Chicopee Falls, Massachusetts, on July 21, 1932, son to the late Joseph and Emelia (Cormier) Ledoux.

Rene received his education through Notre Dame de Lourdes School and St. Louis High School. He left school after his freshman year to work on the family farm and later earned his diploma through Biddeford Adult Education.

Rene met and married the love of his life, Violet Guay, on June 30, 1951. Together they raised three children and remained a bonded pair for 50 loving years — separated only by her passing in June of 2001.

Rene was not only committed to his family but also to his faith. He was a member of Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish — where he volunteered at many funeral breakfasts and, more recently, Most Holy Trinity Church.

Rene was a hard-working man with an extensive resume. Earlier, he was employed by Edward’s Plant, currently General Dynamics/Saco Defense, York Manufacturing, York division, until the company closed, in the pulp industry for Gedeon Ruel in Saco, Lucien Bourque Concrete and made helicopter parts at Fenn Manufacturing in Connecticut for a year. Later, he worked as a supervisor for 20+ years with Saco Tanning and then went to Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in North Berwick for 12 years until retiring in 1992.

Rene shared a love of sports and the outdoors. He was a loyal fan of New England sports teams, more specifically the New England Patriots and the Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing as well as bowling and card games. Nothing, however, could hold a candle to his love for the game of cribbage! A love that was planted, cultivated and spread like wildfire throughout the family — leading to 20 years worth of memories spent around the table with family every Wednesday.

On all the important days in our lives — and the regular ones too — he will always be in our hearts and on our minds and deeply missed by all those blessed enough to have known him.

Rene is survived by: his three children, John Ledoux and wife Joan, Susan (Ledoux) Beland and husband Robert, and Gary Ledoux; his 10 grandchildren, Brian and wife Kate, Brenda and husband Thomas, Rebecca and fiancé Tyrone, Christopher and wife Adrianne, twins Nicholas and Jason, Britney, Cassandra, Hannah and Adrianna; and his six great-grandchildren, Kiara, Landon, Ellie, Aubree, Zahara and Owen.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Violet; his brothers, Edward, Armand, Albert, Paul, Raymond, George and Gerard; and his sisters, Eva and Theresa.

A Mass of Christian Burial, open to the public, took place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Burial was immediately following at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco.

To view Rene’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Rene’s name, are asked to consider the American Diabetes Association at [email protected]

