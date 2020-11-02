Sandi Dargi, left, was honored at a trail-naming ceremony at Broadturn Farm in Scarborough on Oct. 24, led by Rick Shinay, right, president of Scarborough Land Trust. The SLT Board of Directors and several of Dargi’s family members were in attendance. To recognize her many years of invaluable service as their beloved administrative coordinator, the Trust has named the trail at Broadturn Farm “Sandi’s Silver Brook Trail” in her honor. For trail maps of Broadturn Farm and other SLT protected properties, visit: www.ScarboroughLandTrust.org
