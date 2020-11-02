Tuesday is Election Day. For weeks, if not months, we have been inundated with commercials supporting various sides and various causes. What will we possibly do now that it’s over?

What those people won’t do is watch a game. Because there aren’t going to be any. None of the four major American sports are being played on Tuesday. Or Wednesday.

November promises to be the coldest month for sports fans. The baseball season ended last week when Kevin Cash pulled a reverse Grady Little and took Blake Snell out of the game when the ace was dealing. That opened the door to a Dodgers comeback and their first championship since 1988.

Usually, the end of the World Series coincides with the start of the hockey and basketball seasons. Here in Boston we’d be able to jump right into the early progress of the Bruins and Celtics.

Not this year. The NHL won’t play a game again until 2021. The NBA is talking about a late-December return. Truth is, we have no idea when either league will return at this point. Most states are ramping up restrictions on public gatherings as COVID-19 cases spike. It’s hard to imagine many fans wanting to gather indoors to watch a game. And it’s equally hard to imagine either league excited about playing a full season without fans in attendance.

So we wait. For Thursday night football or college games this weekend. Football has been king in this country for years, and now it’s the only game in town. Those of us who love soccer will catch plenty of games from Europe on weekend mornings. Even the Major League Soccer season is wrapping up – the New England Revolution play their season finale this Sunday in Philadelphia.

With no games to keep our attention, we are left thinking about other things. Maybe that’s for the best, because things haven’t gone really well since the pandemic here in the “City of Champions.”

The Patriots are riding their first four-game losing streak in 18 years. Sunday was another kick in the backside for Pats fans, as Cam Newton fumbled late and New England lost to the first-place Buffalo Bills.

The Pats have picked up where the Red Sox left off after a 24-36 season, their worst in 55 years. Take a look at these winning percentages since the pandemic shutdown in March (playoff games included where applicable):

Celtics .600

Red Sox .400

Bruins .385

Patriots .286

Not what you’re looking for when you’re accustomed to championship-caliber teams in all four sports.

It’s hard to imagine, but we might actually wind up missing all these political ads. We could use the distraction. In the last presidential debate, Joe Biden said “We’re about to go into a dark winter.” He was talking about the worrisome trend in the spread of the virus that has rocked our nation.

He could’ve been talking about Boston’s teams. The hope was sports would help us get through these scary times.

They haven’t been much help.

Tom Caron is a studio host for Red Sox broadcasts on NESN. His column runs on Tuesdays in the Portland Press Herald.

