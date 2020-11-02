The America East Conference announced its 2020-21 basketball schedule on Monday, with schools slated to play an 18-game, round-robin schedule starting in December.
It is unclear, however, whether the University of Maine or other conference schools will participate in winter sports during the coronavirus pandemic.
The schedule features only weekend series, in which a school would host the same opponent for games on Saturdays and Sundays in an effort to reduce travel. The schedule includes open weekends to accommodate for possible makeup games.
The UMaine women’s basketball team, America East champions in 2018 and 2019, would open their conference schedule by hosting Hartford for two games on Dec. 19-20. They are scheduled to close the regular season with games at Stony Brook on Feb. 27-28. Those two teams were to have played for the 2020 conference championship in March before the league canceled its tournament finale because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The UMaine men, who finished 9-22 last winter, are slated to open the 2020-21 schedule at Hartford on Dec. 19-20, and to finish with home games against Stony Brook on Feb. 27-28.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
American Journal
Gorham Police Notes: Nov. 5
-
Local & State
Father and son killed in crash with bus in Thomaston
-
Arts & Entertainment
Actor Johnny Depp loses UK libel case over ‘wife-beater’ claims
-
Election 2020
Trump talks legal action, while Biden on offense as campaign ends
-
Portland Forecaster
University of New England lays out five-year plan for Portland campus
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.