The America East Conference announced its 2020-21 basketball schedule on Monday, with schools slated to play an 18-game, round-robin schedule starting in December.

It is unclear, however, whether the University of Maine or other conference schools will participate in winter sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

The schedule features only weekend series, in which a school would host the same opponent for games on Saturdays and Sundays in an effort to reduce travel. The schedule includes open weekends to accommodate for possible makeup games.

The UMaine women’s basketball team, America East champions in 2018 and 2019, would open their conference schedule by hosting Hartford for two games on Dec. 19-20. They are scheduled to close the regular season with games at Stony Brook on Feb. 27-28. Those two teams were to have played for the 2020 conference championship in March before the league canceled its tournament finale because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The UMaine men, who finished 9-22 last winter, are slated to open the 2020-21 schedule at Hartford on Dec. 19-20, and to finish with home games against Stony Brook on Feb. 27-28.

