Arrests

Tyler R. Linscott, 27, of Portland, on Oct. 27 on two charges of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, on Lamb Street.

Kimberly A. Jacques, 32, of South Portland, on Oct. 30 on a charge of violating condition of release and two warrants, on Cloudman Street.

Denis Manougnon Agossou, 34, of Westbrook, on Oct. 30 on a charge of domestic assault and obstructing report of a crime.

Destiny Alyssa Marie Bailey, 22, of Waterville, on Oct. 31 on a charge of violating condition of release, refusal to submit to arrest or detention and refusal to stop, on Green Street.

Destiny Alyssa Marie Bailey, 22, of Waterville, on Oct. 31 on a charge of violating condition of release and disorderly conduct with loud or unreasonable noise, on Green Street.

Summonses

Brad Phillips Jr., 46, of Rochester Street, on Oct. 27 on a charge of duty to inform law enforcement, on Rochester Street.

Robert W. Hutchinson, 41, of Main Street, on Oct. 31 on a charge of violating condition of release and two charges of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, on Berkeley Street.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: