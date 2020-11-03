Arrests

10/21 at 7:30 p.m. David Cressey, 39, of Lincoln Street, was arrested by Officer Arthur Tringali (no location given) on a warrant.

10/30 at 4:30 p.m. Timothy Ambrose, 26, of Williams Street, Boothbay Harbor, was arrested on High Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating under the influence.

10/31 at 3 p.m. Stuart Weeks, 67, of Bayview Drive, Westport Island, was arrested on Washington Avenue by Officer Devin Hook on a charge of violation of a protective order.

Summonses

10/27 Alexis Lewis, 22, of Berrys Mill Road, West Bath, was issued a summons on Washington Street by Officer Ryan Kaake on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

10/30 Charles Barclay, 58, of Western Avenue, Boothbay, was issued a summons on Leeman Highway by Officer Ryan Kaake on charges of failure to obtain a Maine driver’s license, operating with a suspended registration and failure to register a motor vehicle.

Fire calls

10/26 at 1:53 p.m. Propane leak on Meadows Road, West Bath.

10/27 at 5:27 a.m. Downed power line on Union Street.

10/27 at 10:21 a.m. Public service on Middle Street.

10/27 at 7:06 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Webber Avenue.

10/28 at 7 p.m. Downed utility line at High and Bedford streets.

10/30 at 2:54 p.m. Motor vehicle crash at High and Getchell streets.

10/31 at 3:45 p.m. Water leak on Matty Way.

10/31 at 3:56 p.m. Odor investigation on York Street.

11/1 at 1051 a.m. Water main break on Oak Grove Avenue.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 36 calls from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1.

