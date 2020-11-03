Arrests/Summonses
No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.
Fire calls
Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Bangor restaurant diners may have been exposed to hepatitis A
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Big turnout makes for long, orderly lines at Biddeford polls
-
Forecaster Sports
Team effort paces Portland past Cheverus in City Cup semifinal
-
Election 2020
Control of Senate at stake as Trump’s allies face Democrats
-
Sports
Portland High grad Longstaff hired as assistant with Bulls