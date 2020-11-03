Arrests/Summonses

No arrests or criminal summonses were reported from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

Fire calls

Cape Elizabeth firefighters responded to four fire calls from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 10 calls from Oct. 27 to Nov. 2.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: