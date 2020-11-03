CUMBERLAND — The construction of independent living retirement community Cumberland Crossing, which began in 2018, has entered the second phase of development.

The community is a satellite location for OceanView at Falmouth, only 5.5 miles from the main campus. The first phase include 53 homes, 23 of which have been completed. Eighteen homes are occupied, and an additional more 20 have been reserved, according to Christopher Wasileski, director of development. Phase 2 is set to have 52 two-bedroom cottages. The community will be powered 100% by solar energy.

It is anticipated that between 10-15 units will be built a year, so developers are hoping Cumberland Crossing will be finished in the next five to six years.

Located between Tuttle Road and Greely Road, the project is adjacent to Val Halla Golf Course and is a short drive to Twin Brook Recreational Area. There are plans to connect the property to the Chebeague and Cumberland Trails Network as well.

“Cumberland Crossing has access to OceanView at Falmouth amenities, but we are planning on creating our own programs specific to the Cumberland community,” Wasileski said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »