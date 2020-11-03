Arrests
10/26 at 4:17 a.m. Nathaniel Bailey, 23, of Gray, was charged with permitting another to operate with a suspended registration.
10/26 at 4:05 a.m. Puvit Bir Singh, 38, of Cumberland, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol.
10/27 at 6:17 a.m. Michael Oldmixon, 40, of Cumberland, was charged with permitting another to operate with suspended registration.
10/27 at 10:49 p.m. Jake Macarthur, 19, of Cumberland, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, violation of conditions of release, illegal transportation of liqour by a minor and possession of suspended license.
10/30 at 1:10 a.m. Zachary Malinowitz, 31, of Windham, was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol
Fire calls
10/27 11:24 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury on Tuttle Road
10/28 at 3:53 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury at 92 Route 1
10/29 at 5:58 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury on Spruce Lane
10/29 at 7:39 a.m and 7:41 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury on Sturdivant Road
10/30 at 4:19 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury on Tuttle Road
10/30 at 4:14 p.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury on Balsam Drive
11/01 at 10:05 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury on Turkey Lane
11/01 at 7:51 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury on Balsam Drive
11/02 at 10:58 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury on Schooner Ridge Road
11/02 at 3:51 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injury on Stepping Stone Lane
10/26 at 11:49 a.m. Gasoline or other flammable liquid spill on Tuttle Road
10/28 at 9:22 a.m. Motor vehicle accident with injuries on GL Lakeside Drive
11/01 at 7:50 p.m. Building fire on Granite Ridge Road in Windham
11/01 at 6:02 p.m. Dispatched and canceled en route to Blanchard Road
11/01 at 9:13 a.m. Detector activation, no fire on Coveside Street
