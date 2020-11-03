Arrests

10/23 at 10:17 p.m. Kallie Bryant, 29, of Saco, was charged with operating under the influence of drugs.

10/23 at 7:28 p.m. Lisa Powers, 54, of Portland, was charged with criminal trespassing.

Summonses

10/26 at 1:49 p.m. A 15-year-old was charged with terrorizing.

Fire calls

10/23 at 10:31 a.m. Fire/gas alarm on Old Powerhouse Road

10/24 at 1:13 p.m. Structure fire on Mast Road

10/24 at 9:34 p.m. Fire Department business on Blueberry Lane

10/24 at 3:10 p.m. Fire/gas alarm on Country Lane

10/24 at 4:07 p.m. Odor investigation on Foreside Road

10/26, no time listed, Fire alarm system test on Route One

10/27 at 8:23 a.m. Inspection on Northbrook Drive

10/29 at 11:23 a.m. Inspection on Route One

EMS

Falmouth emergency services responded to 37 calls from Oct. 23-29.

